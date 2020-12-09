Asif wants Babar to stay focused

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistani pacer Mohammad Asif believes that the Green-shirts tour of New Zealand would not be an easy saying Skipper Babar Azam should stay focused.

Asif said Babar needs to stay focused on his game rather than turning his attention to what's happening off the field.

"Pakistan team is relying heavily on Babar Azam. He is always under pressure to perform in the batting department, while also shouldering the responsibility of leading the side," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Pakistan team who left managed isolation after 14 days of quarantine won't find it easy to counter New Zealand on the latter's home soil, according to Asif.

"After 14 days of isolation, it won't be easy to perform on the field and it would be a test of players' mental toughness.

One week of training might not be enough for the Pakistan squad," he said.

"New Zealand team is already playing cricket in the recent past and their players are in form."Asif was set to play the US Open Cricket tournament, where he would be representing Punjab Blues, which starts on December 15 at Central Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. The final of the event would take place on December 20. The eight-team tournament was divided in two groups, with Asif's Blues part of group A.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani cricketer Syed Najaf Shah would be leading the Somerset Cavaliers — who are also part of group A. Opener Sami Aslam and middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood were also part of Cavaliers' side.