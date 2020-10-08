UrduPoint.com
Asif Was Unplayable At Times: Zahid

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:31 PM

Former speedster Mohammad Zahid believes erstwhile pacer Mohammad Asif was unplayable at times saying the Sheikhupura-born cricketer used to pick wickets, despite bowling around 82 to 83 mph

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Former speedster Mohammad Zahid believes erstwhile pacer Mohammad Asif was unplayable at times saying the Sheikhupura-born cricketer used to pick wickets, despite bowling around 82 to 83 mph.

"You don't just need to bowl fast to pick up wickets. Asif used to pick up wickets, despite bowling around 82 to 83 mph, and was unplayable at times. Mohammad Abbas is also similar to Asif and is one of our best bowlers right now," he said. "I'm keen on producing good bowlers rather than just focusing on who bowls fast or not," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Zahid as saying.

Zahid, who was currently the fast-bowling coach at National High Performance Centre (NHPC), was keen on producing supreme pacers for Pakistan.

"I'm not sure how long I will be here for but I'm keen on ensuring that whenever I leave there is a proper structure in place so that people coming after us can also benefit from it," he said. "Pakistan has always been fertile for fast-bowlers, with lots of talent, and I will try to nurture supreme pacers, who can bowl around 90 to 95 miles per hour," he said.

The former right-arm quick was also impressed with the young bowling talent in Pakistan.

"I'm excited and looking forward to this challenge. It's early to say but from, what I have seen, the future of Pakistan's fast-bowling looks promising. But it takes time and sheer hard work to become a bowler like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or Shoaib Akhtar. There is no shortcut as you have to train yourself and maintain fitness," he said.

"We have only been here for a couple of weeks so we are still in the process of observing and identifying players. We are coordinating with the Pakistan national team management, domestic teams and High Performance Centre to ensure that it's a synchronized process. After we have identified players we will work on their development and plans for that are already in place," he said.

He also believes that a fast-bowler should only play the format he is interested in, while also managing their workload carefully.

"Fast-bowlers should play those formats in which they are interested as there is little point in forcing someone to play a particular format," he said. "It is important to manage the workload of a bowler and this is what we are working on as well," he said.

