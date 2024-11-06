Asif wins IBSF World Championship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Asif has claimed the IBSF Men's World Snooker Championship 2024 title, defeating Iran's Ali Gharahgozlou in a thrilling final.

According to details, Asif, now a three-time World Champion, showcased exceptional skill and strategy throughout the tournament.

Asif outclassed Ali by 5-3: 70-25, 7-87(84), 82(56)-8, 106(106)-08, 82-12, 43-91(58), 0-118, 93(80)-4.

This victory marks Asif's third IBSF World Championship title, solidifying his position among the world's top snooker players. However, the World Masters Championship is ongoing at Doha.