Asim, Amna clinch Squash titles

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Asim Khan and Amna Fayyaz clinched the Men and Women titles of the Pakistan International Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

In men's singles final, world No 78, Muhammad Asim Khan beat world No 75 Farhan Mehboob by 8-11, 15-13, 4-11, 11-7, 11-1 in the final and won the title.

Farhan dominated his opponent in the first game and easily won it with the game score 11-8. Asim came back in the match by winning second game with the game score 15-13. Farhan consolidated his grip on the match by winning the third game with the game score 11-4. In the fourth game, Asim displayed some extraordinary stroke and won the game 11-7, taking it to the fifth and final game.

Asim played some superb strokes in the last game and easily won it with the game score 11-1, earning him the championship trophy. The match lasted for 19 minutes.

In Women's final, world No 121, Amna Fayyaz beat world No 106, Moqaddas Ashraf by 12-10, 11-8, 12-10 and won the championship. The match lasted for 19 minutes.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony awarded trophies and prize money to the players. Squash legend Qamar Zaman was also present.

The Men's event carried a prize purse of US$10,000 whereas Women's event had US$5,000 prize money.