Asim, Amna crowned Pakistan Intl squash men, women champions

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Asim Khan and Amna Fayyaz were crowned Pakistan International Squash Champions in Men and Women categories at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Squash Federation was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a press release issued here on Friday.

High ranking serving and retired PAF Officers, former World Champion Qamar Zaman and a large number of squash lovers witnessed the match.

The Men's final was played between Muhammad Asim Khan and Farhan Mehboob. Farhan dominated his opponent in the first game and easily won it with the game score 11/8. Asim came back in the match by winning second game with the game score 15/13. Farhan consolidated his grip on the match by winning the third game with the game score 11/4.

In the fourth game, Asim displayed some extraordinary stroke play and won the game 11/7, taking it to the fifth and final game. Asim continued his superb form in the last game as well and easily won it with the game score 11/1, earning him the championship trophy.

Earlier, the final of Women's event was played between Amna Fayyaz and Moqaddas Ashraf. Talented Amna outclassed her senior opponent and won the match in straight sets with the game score of 12/10, 11/8 & 12/10 within 19 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation organized the international event in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force. The Men's event carried a prizeof US$ 10,000 whereas Women's event had US$ 5,000 prize