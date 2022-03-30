UrduPoint.com

Asim Bag Int'l Squash C'ship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Asim bag Int'l Squash C'ship title

Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan clinched the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship title here at the Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Wednesday

Asim downed his country mate Noor Zaman (Pakistan) in the final with a game score of 10-12, 11-5, 11-7 7-11, 11-6 in 43 minutes.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan who was the Chief Guest on the final awarded trophies, prize money and souvenirs to the players and organizers.

The tournament carried a cash prize of US$12,000 and besides Pakistan, world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia and Qatar featured in the extravaganza.

