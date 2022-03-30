Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan clinched the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship title here at the Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan clinched the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship title here at the Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Wednesday.

Asim downed his country mate Noor Zaman (Pakistan) in the final with a game score of 10-12, 11-5, 11-7 7-11, 11-6 in 43 minutes.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan who was the Chief Guest on the final awarded trophies, prize money and souvenirs to the players and organizers.

The tournament carried a cash prize of US$12,000 and besides Pakistan, world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia and Qatar featured in the extravaganza.