ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Asim Khan, Israr Ahmad, Adden Iddrakie and Noor Zaman moved in the semifinals of the DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship here at the Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Monday.

In the quarterfinals, Asim Khan (Pak) beat Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) 11-7, 11-6, 11-5 (33 Min), Israr Ahmad (Pak) beat Seif Shenaway (Egy) 11-9, 15-13, 11-5 (37 Min), Addeen Iddrakie (Mas) beat Yassin Elshafei (Egy) 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5 (41 Min) and Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Edwin Clain (Fra) 11-13, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 12-10 (50 Min).

The semiinals of the championship would be played on Tuesday. In the 1st semifinal, Asim Khan would face Israr Ahmed at 1500 hrs while, Addeen Idrakie will play against Noor Zaman at 1545 Hrs in the 2nd semifinal.

The tournament carries a cash prize of US $ 12,000 and besides Pakistan world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia and Qatar were featuring in the extravaganza.