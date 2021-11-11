Asim Shiraz, Shahid Afridi elected President, Secretary of Sports Writers Association, KP

Asim Shehzad and Shahid Afridi Thursday elected as President and Secretary General respectively of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association in an election meeting held with Ijaz Ahmad Khan acting as Election Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Asim Shehzad and Shahid Afridi Thursday elected as President and Secretary General respectively of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association in an election meeting held with Ijaz Ahmad Khan acting as Election Commissioner.

The election of the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was started from 8.30 am in the morning and continued till 12.00 noon under the Chairmanship of Election Commissioner Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Senior Sports Reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan. Shahab-ud-din of Daily Aaj and Amjad Khan of urdu Point acted as members of the election committee.

President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik acted as observer along with Syed Jaffar Shah as the nominee of Directorate General Sports KP.

Asim Shiraz competed against Ejaz Rasheed Butt for the post of President and got 19 votes out of 29 affiliated votes while Ejaz Rasheed took 9 votes. Shahid Khan Afridi was elected as Secretary General who got 17 out against Saad bin Owais who took 11 votes.

The other office-bearers were elected unopposed including Imran Yousafzai Senior Vice President, Shehzad Mahmood Vice President, Aziz Buneri Vice President, Shakeel-ur-Rehman Finance Secretary, Siraj Arif and Zia-ul-Islam Joint Secretaries. Members of the executive committee including Amjad Aziz Malik, Sheeba Haider, Irfan Musazai, Javed Ali, Azmatullah, Shoukat Hussain, Hashim Khan, Nadir Khawjah, Arshad Dar, Asif Shehzad, Kaleem and Ijaz Ahmed Khan.

The newly elected President Asim Shiraz paid tribute to the Election Committee for the excellent election while he also thanked all the members and President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik for his efforts and support which made transparent election possible.

He said that he would do his best to fulfill the trust placed in him and would work with all to promote unity and harmony in the association. "We will continue to play our role for the promotion and development of the province, '' he added.

He announced that he would soon be hosting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Awards Ceremony in which the best performing players of the province at the national and international level would be awarded.

He said awards will be given to the best performing journalists of the Print, Electronic, and Social Media. He also announced that he would organize a media sports festival as well as various tours for sports journalists. He expressed the hope that all the members of the association would support us.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA Nighat Orakzai congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would uphold its traditions for the welfare of sportsmen and athletes for the promotion of sports in the province in general and in the country in particular.

She said Sports Writers Association, KP have always rendered sincere services for the promotion of sports in the province and to present a better image of the province.

Sending congratulatory messages to the governing body members Sheeba Haider, Javed Ali, Nadir Khawaja, Azmat Ullah, Shaukat Hussain, Irfan Musazai, Shehzad Mehmood, Ijjaz Ahmed, she said that the newly elected cabinet of SWA, KP will play a full role through the media to give proper boosting.