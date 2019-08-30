UrduPoint.com
Asim Wins Squash Final

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Asim wins Squash final

World No 78 Muhammad Asim made a major upset in the final and clinched the men's singles title of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :World No 78 Muhammad Asim made a major upset in the final and clinched the men's singles title of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Asim Khan beat his upper ranked World No 75 Farhan Mehboob by 8-11, 15-13, 4-11, 11-7, 11-1 in the final and won the title. The match lasted for 74 minutes.

In the women singles final, World No 121 Amna Fayyaz beat World No 106 Moqaddas Ashraf by 12-10, 11-8, 12-10 and won the championship. The match lasted for 19 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation organized Pakistan International Squash Tournament from August 26 to 30.Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony awarded trophies and prize money to the players. Squash legend Qamar Zaman was also present on the final.

