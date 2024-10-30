Asjad, Ahsan, Asif To Play Round 32 Of World Snooker C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal, Ahsan Ramzan and Muhammad Asif will play Round of 32 of the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.
According to details, in last 16 result, Simon Lichtenberg (Germany) beat Asjad Iqbal (Pak) 4-1 (44-62, 75(60)-06, 81(77)-0, 74-50, 54-10).
In Round of 64 results, Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) beat Sami Al Hamrashdi (Oman) 4-1 (68-37, 78-0, 80(64)-01, 54-58, 80(68)-29); Muhammad Asif (Pak) beat Mohammad Al-Binali (Qatar) 4-2 (90-20, 98(66)-01, 27-72, 84-10, 14-80, 60-40).
