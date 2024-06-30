Open Menu

Asjad, Awais Munair Qualify For Asian Snooker C'ship Pre-quarters

Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munair have qualified for pre-quarters of the ACBS Asian 15Red U21 & 6Red Men's Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to details, on Day 4, Awais Munir (Pak) beat Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn (Thai) 4-3 0-58(58), 69-0(69), 21-33, 31-53, 35-20, 40-0, 45-07); Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Arman Dinarvand (Iran) 4-1 (40-0(40), 33-05, 02-43, 69-0(69), 65-0) and Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Ahmed Abul (Kuwait) 4-0 (71-0(71), 59-01(59), 42-04, 63-0).

In 6Red Men's pre-quarters, Asjad Iqbal (Pak) would face Ayman Alamri (Iran) while Awais Munair (Pak) will be up against Chau Hon Man (Hong Kong).

In U21 15 Red, Both Pakistani players Ahsan Ramzan and Hasnain Akhtar have directly qualified for quarterfinals.

