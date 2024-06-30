Asjad, Awais Munair Qualify For Asian Snooker C'ship Pre-quarters
Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munair have qualified for pre-quarters of the ACBS Asian 15Red U21 & 6Red Men's Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to details, on Day 4, Awais Munir (Pak) beat Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn (Thai) 4-3 0-58(58), 69-0(69), 21-33, 31-53, 35-20, 40-0, 45-07); Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Arman Dinarvand (Iran) 4-1 (40-0(40), 33-05, 02-43, 69-0(69), 65-0) and Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Ahmed Abul (Kuwait) 4-0 (71-0(71), 59-01(59), 42-04, 63-0).
In 6Red Men's pre-quarters, Asjad Iqbal (Pak) would face Ayman Alamri (Iran) while Awais Munair (Pak) will be up against Chau Hon Man (Hong Kong).
In U21 15 Red, Both Pakistani players Ahsan Ramzan and Hasnain Akhtar have directly qualified for quarterfinals.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Nida to lead Pakistan for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup6 seconds ago
-
Cash prizes awarded to Cycle race winners1 hour ago
-
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa19 hours ago
-
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win20 hours ago
-
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix20 hours ago
-
France's Bardet wins Tour de France opener as Cavendish suffers20 hours ago
-
Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix21 hours ago
-
Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins21 hours ago
-
Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin21 hours ago
-
Second-time lucky for Kasatkina as she wins Eastbourne WTA final21 hours ago
-
Fagioli makes first Euros start for Italy against Switzerland21 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Mallorca Open result21 hours ago