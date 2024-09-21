Open Menu

Asjad, Awais Victorious In World 6Red Snooker C’ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer earned victories on day 1 of the IBSF World 6Red Snooker Championship at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

On Day 1st, Asjad beat Ulziitogtokh Davaasuren (Mongolia) 4-1 (50-18, 75(75)-0, 82(75)-0, 0-73(73), 64(61)-0) while Awais Muneer outplayed Mendsaikhan Bat-Erdene (Mongolia) 4-2 (64(64)-0, 20-45, 0-54(47), 54-10, 53-21, 46-15).

On Sunday, Asjad will play Pandurangaiah E (India) and Alijalil Ali (Iraq) while Awais would face Jia Jun Ong (Singapore) and Shachar Ruberg (Israel), respectively.

