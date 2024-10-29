Open Menu

Asjad Iqbal Excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal reaches round of 16 in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal reaches round of 16 in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

According to details, in World Qualifier 1 Stage Round 64, Muhammad Asif (Pak) beat Ali Ahmad Yousufi (Afghanistan) 4-0 (62-51, 62-55, 71-07, 67-21).

In Round 32, Simon Lichtenberg (Germany) beat Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) 4-1

(93(62)-0, 71-45, 0-84(84), 63-52, 83-0); Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Mohammad Soufi (Syria) 4-1 (73(64)-35, 44-67, 67-15, 58-48, 67-09); Jia Jun Ong (Singapore) beat Muhammad Asif (Pak) 4-2 (83-24, 70(70)-0, 0-97(50), 19-82(82), 82-55, 117-10).

