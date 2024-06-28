ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal downed current World Champion Ali Alobaidli of Qatar in ACBS Asian 15Red U21 & 6Red Men's Snooker Championship at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to details, Asjad Iqbal beat Ali Alobaidli by 4-1(21-29, 45-30, 41-32, 66-0(66), 47-0) in Asian 6Red Championship.

Meanwhile in other Day 2nd matches, Awais Munir of Pakistan defeated Mekded Tagi (Kuwait) by 4-0(43-09, 43-06, 29-15, 72-0(72) while his county mate Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan got a walk over 3-0 against Hussain Aqeel of Bahrain.

Another Pakistani player Hasnain Akhtar outplayed Pongsatorn Seemuen of Thailand by 3-0(55-24, 60-56, 57-48).