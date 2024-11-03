Asjad Iqbal Victorious In IBSF World Snooker C’ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal earned victory in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024, at Doha, Qatar by beating Milad Fathpour Kashani of Iran.
According to details, Asjad defeated Milad Fathpour Kashani by 4-2 (61-05, 97-09, 48-78(51), 74-02, 40-73, 51-24).
Meanwhile in other matches, Yongjun Park of South Korea outplayed Pakistan’s Awais Muneer by 4-0 (76-26, 0-102, 85-16, 73-15); Tirdad Azadipour of Iran downed Pakistan’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) by 4-3 (60-63, 17-91(90), 88-05, 81-0, 66(52)-09, 38-68, 66-46) and Harvey Chandler of England sealed victory over Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif by 4-3 (27-109(71), 0-109(109), 76-22, 37-85(64), 109(74)-28, 111(51)-0). However all four Pakistani players have one match more.
