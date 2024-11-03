Open Menu

Asjad Iqbal Victorious In IBSF World Snooker C’ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Asjad Iqbal victorious in IBSF World Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal earned victory in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024, at Doha, Qatar by beating Milad Fathpour Kashani of Iran.

According to details, Asjad defeated Milad Fathpour Kashani by 4-2 (61-05, 97-09, 48-78(51), 74-02, 40-73, 51-24).

Meanwhile in other matches, Yongjun Park of South Korea outplayed Pakistan’s Awais Muneer by 4-0 (76-26, 0-102, 85-16, 73-15); Tirdad Azadipour of Iran downed Pakistan’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) by 4-3 (60-63, 17-91(90), 88-05, 81-0, 66(52)-09, 38-68, 66-46) and Harvey Chandler of England sealed victory over Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif by 4-3 (27-109(71), 0-109(109), 76-22, 37-85(64), 109(74)-28, 111(51)-0). However all four Pakistani players have one match more.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Snooker Iran Qatar Doha South Korea All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

12 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

21 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

21 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

22 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

22 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

22 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

22 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

22 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

22 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

22 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports