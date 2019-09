Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal clinched the 1st SAARC Snooker Championship 2019 title played at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal clinched the 1st SAARC Snooker Championship 2019 title played at Dhaka Bangladesh on Friday.

According to information received here, Asjad Iqbal beat his country mate Muhammad Bilal by 7-6 (69-40, 68-33, 55-41, 35-91, 33-64, 56-62, 68-24, 61-41, 71-43, 66-73, 46-58, 34-68, 71-69) in the final. Pakistan team would arrive on Saturday.