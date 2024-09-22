Open Menu

Asjad,Awais Qualified For Knockout Round Of World 6 Red Snooker C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Asjad,Awais qualified for knockout round of World 6 Red Snooker C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal has qualified for pre quarters while Awais Muneer has moved in the last 20 Round off the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2024 at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

According to details, on Day 2nd matches, Asjad beat Pandurangaiah E (India) 4-1 (41-32, 35-36, 75-08, 50(50)-09, 35-22) while Awais outplayed Jia Jun Ong (Singapore) 4-1 (63-0, 65-0, 0-56, 36-02, 35-26).

Asjad beat Alijalil Ali (Iraq) 4-3 (39-23, 30-34, 66-0, 0-41, 1-54, 39-29, 63(58)-0) while Shachar Ruberg (Israel) beat Awais 4-3 (16-43(43), 53-12, 43(43)-13, 8-64(64), 33-21, 12-40, 40-10).

