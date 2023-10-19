A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament another century by Huzaifa Ahsan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Due to another brilliant century 106 by Huzaifa Ahsan Zone-II Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by a big margin of 190 runs in their 2nd match at RLCA Gulberg Ground.

In the 2nd Match played at KCCA Stadium Zone-VII Blues thrilling 1 wicket victory against Zone-IV Blues.Summarized Scores :Zone-II Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by 190 runs. Zone-II Whites 284/6 in 45 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan 106 16x4 , Zain Ali 83 7x5, Alwaz Ahmed 28 not out , Aliyan Asif 23.

Zone-IV Blues 94 allout in 31 overs. Hamza Awan 31. Nawaid ur Rehman (mf) 4/21, Muhammad Ahmed (lcm) 4/41 , S.M. Mohtisham (sla) 2/14.In the 2nd Match at KCCA Stadium Zone-VII Blues beat Zone-VI Green by one Wicket. nnZone-VI Green 134 all-out in 41.1 overs. Syed Azaan Ali 28 not out, Sufyan Kamran 18. Hammad Zaidi (ob) 4/13 , Muhammad Razi (rls) 3/23.Zone-VII Blues 135/9 in 37.1 overs. Shayan Fahim 29 , Zohaib Khan 18. Abdul Wahab 2/22, Abdullah Bin Aamir 2/26 , Arham Hussain 2/30 , Muavia Jadoon 2/47.