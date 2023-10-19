Open Menu

A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament Another Century By Huzaifa Ahsan

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament another century by Huzaifa Ahsan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Due to another brilliant century 106 by Huzaifa Ahsan Zone-II Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by a big margin of 190 runs in their 2nd match at RLCA Gulberg Ground.

In the 2nd Match played at KCCA Stadium Zone-VII Blues thrilling 1 wicket victory against Zone-IV Blues.Summarized Scores :Zone-II Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by 190 runs. Zone-II Whites 284/6 in 45 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan 106 16x4 , Zain Ali 83 7x5, Alwaz Ahmed 28 not out , Aliyan Asif 23.

Zone-IV Blues 94 allout in 31 overs. Hamza Awan 31. Nawaid ur Rehman (mf) 4/21, Muhammad Ahmed (lcm) 4/41 , S.M. Mohtisham (sla) 2/14.In the 2nd Match at KCCA Stadium Zone-VII Blues beat Zone-VI Green by one Wicket. nnZone-VI Green 134 all-out in 41.1 overs. Syed Azaan Ali 28 not out, Sufyan Kamran 18. Hammad Zaidi (ob) 4/13 , Muhammad Razi (rls) 3/23.Zone-VII Blues 135/9 in 37.1 overs. Shayan Fahim 29 , Zohaib Khan 18. Abdul Wahab 2/22, Abdullah Bin Aamir 2/26 , Arham Hussain 2/30 , Muavia Jadoon 2/47.

Related Topics

Century Ob Gulberg Zohaib Khan

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

13 minutes ago
 Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

43 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

58 minutes ago
 Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" i ..

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Secta ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Sectary-General of Holy Quran Acade ..

2 hours ago
TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen techn ..

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..

3 hours ago
 AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

3 hours ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

3 hours ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports