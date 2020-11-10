Assistant Commissioner Peshawar inaugurates DWARF Festival in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium

UrduPoint.com
Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The five Games Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DWARF Sports Festival got under way amidst great fun and enthusiasm here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Inayat Atta was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the five games Festival.

District Sports Office Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, AD Arshad Khan, Haya Naz, prominent Pakistan Television drama artists and award national winner Sardar Khan (Marikhay) and Zardad Gul (Bullbul) were also present.

A total of 52 players from five districts of Karak, Kohat, Peshawar, Nowshera and Bannu are taking part in games including Archery, cricket, Football, Tug of War and Musical Chair. In the opening day football match, Kohat defeated Peshawar by four goals to nil. Noor Zaman and Shahnawaz scored two goals each for Kohat in the first and second halfs.

Peshawar team got two golden opportunities when FIFA referee Anwar Khan awarded them two penalty kicks but first the attempt of Fazal Mahboob in the 34th minute and Ishfaq Khan in the 66th minute failed to convert.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Inayat Ata and District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah told the media that the government was providing opportunities to all sections of the society for other healthy activities including sports, modern sports as well as traditional sports.

He said, attention is also being paid to the fact that a festival was recently organized for eunuchs and now a festival for short men (DWARF) is being organized with the aim of providing them sports opportunities.

He said that people of short stature were being encouraged as evidenced by the festival. Zardad Bulbul paid tributes to Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak and the District Sports Office for organizing the festival and said that by providing sports opportunities, the underprivileged are showing their talents and the government is expected to continue this process. It will extend to other districts, he added.

