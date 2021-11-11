Aston Villa announce Steven Gerrard as new manager

Aston Villa on Thursday announced Steven Gerrard as their new manager to replace the sacked Dean Smith

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Aston Villa on Thursday announced Steven Gerrard as their new manager to replace the sacked Dean Smith.

"The board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new head coach," said CEO Christian Purslow.

"Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa."Gerrard guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season.