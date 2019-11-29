UrduPoint.com
Aston Villa Boss Dean Smith Signs New Deal

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith signs new deal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has signed a new four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Smith guided Villa back to the Premier League last season via the Championship play-offs after replacing Steve Bruce at Villa Park in October 2018.

"I'm really happy to have committed my long-term future to the club," said Smith. "I'm looking forward to all the challenges that come with re-establishing Aston Villa as a top Premier League club."Chief executive Christian Purslow said: "The board is delighted that Dean has signed a new four-year contract which puts him at the heart of the club's long-term rebuilding plans."Villa are 15th in the Premier League table following Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

