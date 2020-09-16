UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aston Villa Sign Arsenal Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:39 PM

Aston Villa sign Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa announced the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Wednesday for a reported fee of 20 million ($26 million)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Aston Villa announced the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Wednesday for a reported fee of 20 million ($26 million).

The 28-year-old Argentine, who has signed a four-year deal, helped Arsenal to FA Cup victory last season and Community Shield glory last month but faced playing second fiddle to Bernd Leno.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: "We are really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

"We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side.

"We moved for Emi when we saw the opportunity, as it is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn't yet reached their peak age and who can therefore be a key player for our club for the long term."

Related Topics

Buy Top Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate new Japanese Prime Minist ..

41 minutes ago

S. Korea, Germany vow to join deeper ties in energ ..

2 minutes ago

Guinea and Togo extend coronavirus restrictions

2 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago

42 criminals arrested in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Seven Serbs held over 1992 Bosnia killings of Musl ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.