Aston Villa Sign Chelsea's Barkley On Loan

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:05 PM

Aston Villa sign Chelsea's Barkley on loan

Aston Villa have announced the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelse

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Aston Villa have announced the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old had made three appearances for Frank Lampard's side this season, scoring once.

Villa manager Dean Smith said: "Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team." The England international has been at Stamford Bridge since joining from Everton in January 2018.

He will be unavailable for Thursday's League Cup visit of Stoke, having already played in the competition for Chelsea this season.

Smith's side have won their opening two Premier League games and Barkley could make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

