UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aston Villa Sign Chelsea's Ross Barkely On Loan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Aston Villa sign Chelsea's Ross Barkely on loan

Premier League side Aston Villa signed on Wednesday Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Premier League side Aston Villa signed on Wednesday Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Having joined The Blues from Everton in 2018, the 26-year-old midfielder scored 11 goals in 86 games in all competitions for the English club.

He also represented England in 33 matches.

Aston Villa's manager Dean Smith said "capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club, and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team." He may make his Aston Villa debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

Related Topics

Loan Liverpool May Sunday 2018 All From Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

58 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y9a - An Impressive All-Rounder with Long B ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan will continue backing Afghan peace proces ..

1 hour ago

WTO to let EU levy $4 bn in Boeing/Airbus dispute: ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Says to Meet With Cavusog ..

3 minutes ago

New SNC ensures hate free material: Shafqat Mehmoo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.