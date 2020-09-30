Premier League side Aston Villa signed on Wednesday Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Premier League side Aston Villa signed on Wednesday Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Having joined The Blues from Everton in 2018, the 26-year-old midfielder scored 11 goals in 86 games in all competitions for the English club.

He also represented England in 33 matches.

Aston Villa's manager Dean Smith said "capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club, and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team." He may make his Aston Villa debut against Liverpool on Sunday.