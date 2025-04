Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups

Starting line-ups in the Champions League quarter-final, second leg between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park in Birmingham on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT, PSG lead 3-1 on aggregate)

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn (capt); Marcus Rashford

Coach: Unai Emery (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez (ESP)