Astros beat Nationals 4-1 to revive World Series chances

Houston's Jose Altuve doubled twice and scored twice while Robinson Chirinos smacked a solo home run Friday as the Astros beat Washington 4-1, reviving their chances of winning the World Series.

The Astros pulled within 2-1 in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final, which continues Saturday and Sunday in the US capital.