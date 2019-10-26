UrduPoint.com
Astros Beat Nationals 4-1 To Revive World Series Chances

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Astros beat Nationals 4-1 to revive World Series chances

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Houston's Jose Altuve doubled twice and scored twice while Robinson Chirinos smacked a solo home run Friday as the Astros beat Washington 4-1, reviving their chances of winning the World Series.

The Astros pulled within 2-1 in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final, which continues Saturday and Sunday in the US capital.

