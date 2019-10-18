Astros down Yankees 8-3 to reach brink of World Series berth

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :George Springer and Carlos Correa hit three-run homers as the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 8-3 on Thursday to move one win away from a World Series berth.

The victory in the weather-delayed fourth game of the American League Championship Series gave Houston a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven-set.

The winner of the series will take on the Washington Nationals in Major League Baseball's Fall Classic.

Springer and Correa, who provided a pair of solo shots in Houston's game two triumph, both belted three-run shots on Thursday.

Springer's blast was his 13th career postseason homer, matching Jose Altuve's club record.

The Astros will try to wrap up the series on Friday when they send ace pitcher Justin Verlander to the mound.

The Yankees, who won 103 regular-season games, challenged Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke in a 28-pitch first inning.

Four fielding errors -- the most ever for the Yankees in a home post-season game -- didn't help New York's cause.

New York starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits with two walks in five-plus innings, striking out just one.

Tanaka gave up Springer's three-run homer in the third that staked the Astros to a 3-1 lead.

Reliever Chad Green gave up a three-run shot to Correa in the sixth that made it 6-1.

The Yankees produced two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Houston added a run in an eighth inning that saw DJ LeMahieu and Torres both fielding errors.

The dismal eighth for the Yankees included what could have been the last pitches thrown by CC Sabathia in his major league career.

Sabathia pitched to four batters, retiring two before departing to an ovation with an apparent arm injury, his team trailing 7-3.