Astros outgun Yankees to reach World Series

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Jose Altuve hit a two-run walk off homer to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-4 win over the New York Yankees and punch their ticket to the World Series for the second time in the last three years.

Altuve's dramatic blast in the bottom of the ninth came after the Yankees DJ LeMahieu had tied the contest with a home run at the start of the innings.

His performance was backed up by superb defence from outfielders Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley, who made diving catches in back-to-back innings for the Astros to take the AL Championship series four games to two.

The Astros, who captured the World Series title in 2017, will face the upstart Washington Nationals in the championship series starting Tuesday.