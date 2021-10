Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Jose Altuve smacked a home run and scored twice to spark the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Wednesday and level the World Series at one victory each.

Martin Maldonado added a two-run single as Houston deadlocked Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship final, which continues Friday in Atlanta.