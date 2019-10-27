UrduPoint.com
Astros Rout Nationals To Pull Level In World Series

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Astros rout Nationals to pull level in World Series

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Alex Bregman smashed a grand slam home run and Jose Urquidy threw five scoreless innings Saturday as the Houston Astros ripped Washington 8-1 to pull level in the World Series.

Bregman blasted a towering ball that curled just inside the left-field pole off Nationals reliever Fernando Rodney in the seventh inning to give the Astros their final margin as they equalized Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final at 2-2.

