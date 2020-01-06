AstroTurf being installed at During Stadium: Commissioner

Punjab Government was creating healthy opportunities for the youth of the province to excel in sports and co-curricular activities

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Government was creating healthy opportunities for the youth of the province to excel in sports and co-curricular activities.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while talking to Hockey Olympian Samiullah Khan who called on him at his office here today.

Commissioner said that the youth was getting the chance to compete at national and international levels to prove their mettle. He said that special efforts were being done to promote hockey in Bahawalpur and astroturf was being installed at Hockey Stadium for the purpose. He also said that the Hockey Olympian that camps for female and male hockey players were set up at During Stadium Bahawalpur.

Samiullah Khan appreciated the steps taken by the government for uplift and promotion of the national sports. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the occasion.