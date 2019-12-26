Astroturf to be installed at Dring Stadium shortly: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday said Astroturf would be installed at Hockey ground of Dring Stadium Bahawalpur very soon and facilities will be improved at the stadium that has hosted many international matches

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday said Astroturf would be installed at Hockey ground of Dring Stadium Bahawalpur very soon and facilities will be improved at the stadium that has hosted many international matches.

During his visit to Dring Stadium here, he said the number of sports activities would be increased at the stadium under the public-private partnership.

He said the resources would be provided for missing facilities and up-gradation of existing facilities of the stadium. He said Bahawalpur had produced many sportsmen of international level and he himself will act as an ambassador of Bahawalpur for introducing the region to the world as sports-friendly area.

He said that populated grounds help in mitigating crimes. Commissioner also visited hockey camp being held at Dring Stadium.

He talked to the players and inquired about facilities being provided at the camp. Commissioner announced to provide hockey, tracksuits, shoes and kits to the players attending the camp. He also visited cricket ground, gymnasium, squash court, swimming pool and e-library. Divisional Sports Officer Maqsood-ul-Hasan was also present on the occasion.