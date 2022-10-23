UrduPoint.com

AstroTurfs To Be Installed In Five More Hockey Grounds

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

AstroTurfs to be installed in five more hockey grounds

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Artificial turfs have been laid in the hockey grounds of Islamabad and Quetta, while work is in progress to install the same in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Faisalabad, Muzaffarabad and Wah Cantonment.

The initiative was aimed at reviving hockey in the country. This was disclosed by an official, who told APP on Thursday that the government was taking measures for the promotion of sports in the country. "It is introducing a new governance system and national sports policy for the overhauling of sports structure," he added.

"The federal government through the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) provides administrative, technical and financial support to promote various sports, including hockey," he said.

With respect to the revival of hockey, the government was taking several steps for the improvement of performance and international ranking of the national team, and an overhaul of the domestic hockey structure, the official mentioned.

"The Government has provided Rs 9 million to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) as an annual grant during the last five years. It has also released an amount of Rs 3.5 million out of the 7.3 million, under the PM's directives to PHF as a special grant," he said.

He said an amount of Rs 5.5 million was released to the PHF for training cum competitions.

"The PSB also established National Hockey Training Camps and incurred expenses of around Rs 7 million. Moreover, it also hired the services of a foreign coach during the period November 21, 2021 to April 30, 2022 (five months & 10 days), at the cost of US$ 42,667," he said.

However, he said that the subject of sports was devolved after the 18th constitutional amendment and the role of the Federal Government had become limited. "Now, the provincial governments are mainly responsible for the promotion of sports in their respective provinces," he highlighted.

"National Sports Federations are autonomous bodies and responsible to carry out their sports activities at national and international level." He further said, "The federal government extends its technical and financial support through National Sports Federations. To the extent of providing sports infrastructure, the government has completed two projects, including installation of synthetic hockey turf and construction of boxing gymnasium in Quetta." "Similarly, a project to rehabilitate and upgrade existing facilities of the PSB, a coaching centre at Quetta with an estimate renovation cost of Rs 379.311 million has been included in the current year PSDP," he said.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Sports Abbottabad Progress Same Muzaffarabad Wah Cantonment April November Government Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Boxing

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.