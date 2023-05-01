At Least 50 Arrested in Netherlands Ahead of Football Cup Final - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) At least 50 people were arrested in the Netherlands in the city of Rotterdam before the Sunday football cup final, local media reported on Monday.

On April 30, PSV Eindhoven won the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) Cup against Ajax Amsterdam in a series of penalties.

At least 50 people were arrested before the start of the match, NL Times reported, citing a police spokesperson. Most of them were apprehended for trying to smuggle fireworks and flares into the stadium, while the rest for insults, discrimination and vandalism, the police spokesperson told reporters.

No significant incidents were reported after the match, the spokesperson was quoted by NL Times as saying.