UrduPoint.com

At Least 50 Arrested In Netherlands Ahead Of Football Cup Final - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

At Least 50 Arrested in Netherlands Ahead of Football Cup Final - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) At least 50 people were arrested in the Netherlands in the city of Rotterdam before the Sunday football cup final, local media reported on Monday.

On April 30, PSV Eindhoven won the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) Cup against Ajax Amsterdam in a series of penalties.

At least 50 people were arrested before the start of the match, NL Times reported, citing a police spokesperson. Most of them were apprehended for trying to smuggle fireworks and flares into the stadium, while the rest for insults, discrimination and vandalism, the police spokesperson told reporters.

No significant incidents were reported after the match, the spokesperson was quoted by NL Times as saying.

Related Topics

Football Police Eindhoven Rotterdam Amsterdam Netherlands Cuban Peso April Sunday Media

Recent Stories

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned o ..

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Mary ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

31 minutes ago
 EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

38 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

53 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.