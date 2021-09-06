At the Galop! Organisers urge English and Irish to flock to 100th running of Arc

Organisers of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe appealed Monday to fans from England and Ireland to come over in their droves to attend the 100th running of the iconic race as the statistics surrounding coronavirus in the French capital are improving daily

Paris, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Organisers of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe appealed Monday to fans from England and Ireland to come over in their droves to attend the 100th running of the iconic race as the statistics surrounding coronavirus in the French capital are improving daily.

Unlike last year when stringent Covid restrictions meant only one thousand spectators could attend, the centenary race on October 3 at Paris Longchamp will be open to a capacity crowd of 42,000.

Olivier Delloye, general manager of French racing's governing body France Galop, said advance ticket sales from England, Ireland and France were down on 2019 when the course was filled to capacity.

The Arc is a rare event in the French racing Calendar in that it draws a large crowd but relies hugely on English and Irish turfistes.

The Arc was first run in 1920 -- the name of the race seen as fitting after the Allies' victory parade at the famous Parisian monument following World War I.

The 1939 and 1940 editions were not run due to World War II but the race resumed from 1941 and has been won by some of the greatest horses to have graced the sport, including Italian champion Ribot in 1955 and 1956, French legend Sea Bird (1965) and race mare Enable (2017 and 2018).

Delloye said infections from Covid-19 in the Paris area were declining daily and racegoers coming from England did not have to quarantine when they return home.

"The numbers regarding Covid are fast decreasing every day," he told reporters on Monday.

"People coming to Paris should not be afraid of the situation here in Paris. All that people need to know to gain access to the racecourse is to show a health pass," referring to the proof of either vaccination or a negative PCR or lateral flow test.