UrduPoint.com

At The Galop! Organisers Urge English And Irish To Flock To 100th Running Of Arc

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

At the Galop! Organisers urge English and Irish to flock to 100th running of Arc

Organisers of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe appealed Monday to fans from England and Ireland to come over in their droves to attend the 100th running of the iconic race as the statistics surrounding coronavirus in the French capital are improving daily

Paris, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Organisers of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe appealed Monday to fans from England and Ireland to come over in their droves to attend the 100th running of the iconic race as the statistics surrounding coronavirus in the French capital are improving daily.

Unlike last year when stringent Covid restrictions meant only one thousand spectators could attend, the centenary race on October 3 at Paris Longchamp will be open to a capacity crowd of 42,000.

Olivier Delloye, general manager of French racing's governing body France Galop, said advance ticket sales from England, Ireland and France were down on 2019 when the course was filled to capacity.

The Arc is a rare event in the French racing Calendar in that it draws a large crowd but relies hugely on English and Irish turfistes.

The Arc was first run in 1920 -- the name of the race seen as fitting after the Allies' victory parade at the famous Parisian monument following World War I.

The 1939 and 1940 editions were not run due to World War II but the race resumed from 1941 and has been won by some of the greatest horses to have graced the sport, including Italian champion Ribot in 1955 and 1956, French legend Sea Bird (1965) and race mare Enable (2017 and 2018).

Delloye said infections from Covid-19 in the Paris area were declining daily and racegoers coming from England did not have to quarantine when they return home.

"The numbers regarding Covid are fast decreasing every day," he told reporters on Monday.

"People coming to Paris should not be afraid of the situation here in Paris. All that people need to know to gain access to the racecourse is to show a health pass," referring to the proof of either vaccination or a negative PCR or lateral flow test.

Related Topics

France Paris Ireland October 2017 2018 2019 World War National University Event All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

3 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

3 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

14 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

18 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

18 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.