UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atalanta Bounce Back To Consolidate Fourth Spot In Serie A

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Atalanta bounce back to consolidate fourth spot in Serie A

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Atalanta bounced back after their Champions League last 16 exit to Real Madrid with a 2-0 win at Hellas Verona on Sunday to consolidate fourth place in Serie A.

Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the first from the penalty spot after a Federico Dimarco handball on 33 minutes in Verona.

Duvan Zapata added a second before the break, after an earlier effort hit the post, the Colombian sweeping the ball past Marco Silvestri into an empty net.

Ivan Juric's side had won the reverse fixture by the same scoreline in Bergamo back in November.

The Verona coach was serving a touchline ban this time and Gian Piero Gasperini surprised with a four-man defence instead of his preferred three.

Zapata spearheaded the Atalanta attack with Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic both starting on the bench before coming on for the final quarter of an hour.

"There are many teams fighting for the Champions League. We're the underdogs but we'll battle to the end," said Gasperini.

"We hope there won't be any problems as happens during the international break and players return fit." Atalanta are equal on points with third-placed Juventus, who have played two games less and host 16th-placed Benevento later on Sunday.

Both are 10 points adrift of Inter Milan whose game against Sassuolo was postponed because of a Covid-outbreak at the league leaders.

Atalanta are five points ahead of both Napoli and Roma who face each other later on Sunday, while Verona fell to a third successive defeat to stay ninth.

Related Topics

Attack Roma Benevento Bergamo Verona Same November Sunday Post From Real Madrid Coach Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

2 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

2 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

2 hours ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.