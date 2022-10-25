ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2): Asad stuns Asian No 1 Haider

Talented Asad Zaman stunned Asian No. 1 U-16 player Haider Ali Rizwan in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd ATF 16 & Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2) here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Talented Asad Zaman stunned Asian No. 1 U-16 player Haider Ali Rizwan in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd ATF 16 & Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2) here at sports board Punjab Tennis academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman was up against Haider Ali Rizwan, who recently became Asia's No. 1 U-16 tennis player. Asad started the match well and dominated it right from the word go to put Haider under pressure, thus winning the first set 6-2. Haider utilized his experience and made a good comeback to win the second set 6-4. Asad didn't lose heart and played tremendous tennis to outpace the Asian champion 6-3 to register an impressive victory. Asad praised his coach Rashid Malik for the very professional training that is making him a true professional and he is committed to work harder to earn more laurels at national and international level.

In the other quarterfinals, Bilal Asim, another student of Rashid Malik, who won the ATF U-16 Leg-1 singles title, beat Hamza Roman 6-1, 6-0, Hamid Israr played well against Ahtesham Humayun and defeated him by 7-6, 6-1.

In the position matches, Sheheryar Anees beat Nabeel Qayum 6-1, 6-0, Muhammad Salaar beat Hamza Rehmat 6-1, 6-4.

In the boys U-16 doubles quarterfinals, Hamid Israr and Hamza Roman beat Sheheryar Anees and Muhammad Salaar 6-3, 6-4 while Amir Mazari and Hamza Rehmat beat Nabeel Qayum and Kashan Tariq 2-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Meanwhile, in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022, different age group matches were decided. In the boys/girls U-14 quarterfinals, Nabeel Qayum beat Hajra Suhail 6-1, Bismel Zia beat Naad e Ali 6-1, Amna Qayum beat Aalay Husnain 6-3, Abdur Rehman beat Inam Bari 6-0.

In the boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Nameer Ahsan 6-0, M Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat Shafay Iqbal 6-0, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ayan Shahbaz 6-2 and Zayd Ahmad beat Ahsan Bari 6-3.