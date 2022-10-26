UrduPoint.com

ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2): Bilal, Asad Move Into Finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Bilal Asim and Asad Zaman moved into the finals of ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2) here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday

In the boys U-16 first semifinal, Bilal Asim (SICAS) continued his good show in the Leg-2 as well as he earlier won the ATF U-16 Leg-1 title in a great style. Bilal played outstanding tennis against Hamid Israr and comfortably won the crucial encounter by identical scores of 6-2 and 6-2.

The second semifinal of the Asian tennis event saw Asad Zaman (of Ali Embroidery Mills) overpower Kashan Tariq by 6-0, 6-2. Asad started tremendously in the first set and didn't allow his opponent to earn a single point to win it 6-0. Kashan did make his presence felt in the second set, but Asad once again played aggressively and took the set 6-2 to set the final clash against Bilal Asim.

Both Bilal Asim and Asad Zaman are the brilliant students of coach and mentor Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who has thr honor of producing a good number of national and international tennis players, who are serving the country in a big way. Both Bilal and Asad are not only shining in the national events but also doing well in the ATF tournaments. Bilal recently won the ATF U-16 leg and now both the students of Malik will be vying for the title in tom (Thursday) clash.

In the position matches played here on Wednesday, Ahtesham Humayun did well against Hamza Roman and comfortably won the position match by 6-0, 6-3. Shehryar Anees also claimed the position by toppling Muhammad Salaar 6-0, 6-1. Nabeel Qayum also shone in the event by outpacing Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-3.

Amir Khan Mazari also claimed the position by thumping Taimoor Khan 6-2, 6-1. In the boys U-16 doubles semifinals, the promising pair of Bilal Asim and Ahtesham Humayun hammered Amir Mazari and Hamza Rehmat by 6-2, 6-1.

Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd, the sponsors of the event , will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners and top performers.

Meanwhile, in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 boys U-14 semifinals, Nabeel Qayum thumped Bismel Zia 6-1. In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat Bismel Zia 6-1, Muaz Shahbaz beat Mohammad Ibrahim Gill 6-0.

In the other quarterfinals, Aalay Hussain beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-4 and Hajra Suhail (SICAS) beat Ayan Shahbaz 6-0. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Taha Asad 6-0, Muaz Shahbaz beat Mohammad Ibrahim Gill 6-2, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Aliyan Ali 6-0.

