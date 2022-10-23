ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2) commences to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2) will commence tomorrow, Monday here at sports board Punjab (SBP) Tennis academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, sponsors of the event will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest. Secretary, Punjab Lawn tennis association, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), players and their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion. All the final matches of the prestigious Asian Junior event will be played on 28th October at 3:30 p.

m.

Meanwhile, Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will also take place from 24th October to 28th October 2022 at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park Lahore, where the players from across the Punjab will be seen in action.

They will be vying for the trophies, medals and certificates in the different categories including Boys/Girls U-14, Boys/Girls U-14 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U – 10, Boys/Girls U–8 and Boys/Girls U–6.