Athapaththu Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2025 | 07:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Tri-series match against South Africa in Colombo on Friday.

Athapaththu was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Athapaththu’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, said a press release.

The incident occurred in the 32nd over of South Africa’s innings, when after being hit for a four by Annerie Dercksen, Athapaththu took off her sunglasses and smashed them to the ground, breaking them into several pieces.

Athapaththu admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Michelle Pereira of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anna Harris and Dedunu de Silva, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Nimali Perera levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

