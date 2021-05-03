Athlete Arshad Nadeem to return home on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem would be returning home from Turkey on Wednesday after going through extensive training in the three-week camp held there.

"Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games and he was in Turkey in preparation for the extravaganza.

He was training under the supervision of a Kazakhstani coach Kazakh coach Viktor Yevsyukov. The federation was doing its best to prepare the athlete to clinch medal at the Tokyo Olympics, taking place from July 23 to August 8," a Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) official told APP.

Arshad racked up a gold medal in the 1st International Imam Reza International Cup at Mashhad, Iran last month. Arshad claimed the gold medal in Iran, marking 86.38 meters to improve his previous [South Asian Games] record.

The 24-year-old Arshad rose to prominence in 2019, when he set South Asian Games (SAG) record in the javelin throw with a distance of 86.29 metres, earning a direct spot in the Olympics.

It may be mentioned here that the Olympics qualification standard for the javelin throw is 85 meters.

