UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athlete Arshad Nadeem To Return Home On Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Athlete Arshad Nadeem to return home on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem would be returning home from Turkey on Wednesday after going through extensive training in the three-week camp held there.

"Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games and he was in Turkey in preparation for the extravaganza.

He was training under the supervision of a Kazakhstani coach Kazakh coach Viktor Yevsyukov. The federation was doing its best to prepare the athlete to clinch medal at the Tokyo Olympics, taking place from July 23 to August 8," a Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) official told APP.

Arshad racked up a gold medal in the 1st International Imam Reza International Cup at Mashhad, Iran last month. Arshad claimed the gold medal in Iran, marking 86.38 meters to improve his previous [South Asian Games] record.

The 24-year-old Arshad rose to prominence in 2019, when he set South Asian Games (SAG) record in the javelin throw with a distance of 86.29 metres, earning a direct spot in the Olympics.

It may be mentioned here that the Olympics qualification standard for the javelin throw is 85 meters.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Turkey Mashhad Tokyo May July August 2019 Gold Olympics From Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5 bn to private eq ..

3 seconds ago

Vatican Museums Reopen for 3rd Time During COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU to dispatch matric books before Eid ul Fitr

2 minutes ago

UK hosts first in-person G7 foreign ministers' mee ..

2 minutes ago

IPL match postponed after two players positive for ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 3 May 2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.