Athlete Comes Down Hard Upon The Govt For Lack Of Support

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:44 PM

Athlete comes down hard upon the govt for lack of support

Izzatullah Kakar who has defeated the world’s number six fighter in a Bare-Knuckle boxing event in the United States of America (USA) has urged the government to support its athletes.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) Ezzatullah Kakar, Pakistani fighter, has come down hard upon the government for not extending any support to fight for the country.

Kakar said went through high risks during his career to reach this stage.

He expressed these words while talking to a local tv.

Ezzatullah Kakar had earlier defeated the world’s number six fighter in a Bare-knuckle boxing event in the United States of America (USA).

“I have many challenges and gone through the risks to reach this stage. I belong to a small village in Balochistan where community fights have led peoples’ lives to risk,” said the player.

“Since my childhood, I’m enthusiast of sports,” said Kakar, pointing out that he started his career as a Karate master. It did long struggle for my career. I reached here step by step, and thank God today I have won this mega fight for Pakistan,” he added.

The player stated that he was the first player to win the fight for my country.

“There was no support from the government since I started my journey,” said Kakar, expressing disappointment that the government never supported him ever.

“I was not given space just because of my village background,” the fighter said, adding that lack of the government support led him to take part in an event in Australia illegally owing to which he was imprisoned for eight years.

“I got to the US after coming out of jail and started practice because playing for Pakistan was my dream,” he stated.

He said: “ Alhumdulillah, I became the first Pakistani fighter to take part in a dangerous Bare-knuckle boxing event. My next fight is even bigger than this,”.

He also said that he wanted the government to support their athletes so that nobody could suffer as he did.

“Believe me it was a very tough and challenging for me without their support,” he added.

