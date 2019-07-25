UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athlete Kuznetsova Believes In Sports Independence From Politics Amid US Visa Problems

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:31 PM

Athlete Kuznetsova Believes in Sports Independence From Politics Amid US Visa Problems

Prominent Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Thursday that she believed in sports being independent from politics, commenting on her problems with getting a US visa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Prominent Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova told Sputnik on Thursday that she believed in sports being independent from politics, commenting on her problems with getting a US visa.

Earlier in the day, Kuznetsova said that she would miss the Washington Open tournament, which was won by her last year, over visa-related problems. The US Department of State refused to comment on the situation, saying that the information about visas was confidential in the United States.

"It is difficult to name the reason. This is the first time I am facing such a situation. I have always applied for a visa in Moscow and had no problems. Since when I was 16 years old, I have always participated in the tournaments on the US soil. I would not like to give any interpretations.

I believe that the sports are far from politics," Kuznetsova said.

The athlete stressed that she was getting support from her family and friends.

Kuznetsova also said that she had sent notifications to the Women's Tennis Association and the United States Tennis Association as well as to the US Consulate but received the same response: that her case was being considered.

The athlete added that she had no illusions but pointed out that after the morning announcement she got a message from the consulate with a call to bring her passport.

The United States has significantly extended processing time of visa applications for Russian citizens after Moscow and Washington exchanged several rounds of expulsion of diplomats and subsequent cuts of consular staff last year.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Moscow Russia Washington Same United States Visa Women Family From

Recent Stories

Ten Russian Crew Members of Detained Tanker to Ret ..

2 minutes ago

Rejecting opposition's call, people accord PTI's n ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisian Parliamentary Speaker Sworn In as Interim ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader congratulate nation, workers on first a ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Security Forces Neutralize Wanted Member o ..

7 minutes ago

8 accused arrested, drugs & illegal weapons seized ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.