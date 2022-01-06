Athletes asked to join trials on Jan 8 for 73rd Punjab games 2022

Sports officials have advised athletes to join sports trials beginning from January 8 at Faisal stadium in the city to select teams for their participation in the 73rd Punjab games 2022 commencing from Jan 24

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Sports officials have advised athletes to join sports trials beginning from January 8 at Faisal stadium in the city to select teams for their participation in the 73rd Punjab games 2022 commencing from Jan 24.

District sports officer Kaleemullah said that teams of different games to be selected during the trials would participate in the inter-district sports competitions to be held in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He said that players of all games and all officials should contact district sports officer at Faisal stadium without any delay for trial process. There is no age limit for players, the official said.