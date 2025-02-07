Athletes from 22 countries to participate in Asian Taekwondo C’ships

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has announced that 487 athletes from 22 countries, including Pakistan, have registered to participate in the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has announced that 487 athletes from 22 countries, including Pakistan, have registered to participate in the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships 2025.

The event is scheduled to take place from February 14 to 20 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium. The championship will feature competitions in categories including Poomsae: 110 athletes; Junior Kyorugi: 100 athletes; Senior Kyorugi: 277 athletes.

This international championship marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's taekwondo history and represents a major step toward promoting the sport on the global stage.

Registration for the championship remains open until February 11, providing a final opportunity for interested athletes to participate in this landmark event.

Athletes from various countries have expressed their excitement to visit Pakistan, appreciating the country's renowned hospitality and looking forward to competing at a high level.