Athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lifted 28th National Games trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed first position, Punjab secured second and Balochistan got third position in the 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities-2020 which concluded here at Qayyum sports Complex on Monday.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony which was among others attended by Former World Champion Jansher Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Head Coach PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah.

In the table tennis category, Muhammad Mudassir, an international player from Lahore, Punjab, successfully came from Canada for participation in the Games while Muhammad Altaf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the silver medal.

In powerlifting, international player Mustafa Ahmad of Punjab won the gold for the 7th time in a row. Mustafa also represented Pakistan in different international events. International player Jahangir of Balochistan won gold medal while Qasim, also from Quetta, Balochistan, won silver medal wheelchair shot put, Tariq Afridi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won silver medal, Hamza of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won gold in standing badminton individual competitions and Zeeshan of Punjab won silver medal.

In the wheelchair wood ball category, Qasim of Quetta won the gold medal and KP Imtiaz won the silver medal. In the Bose Wheelchair Game, Raheel and Halid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won gold medals and Dawood and Sher Alam of Quetta won silver medals.

Zabihullah of PCP Peshawar came first in the men's 100m wheelchair race, Sher Khan of Mardan came second, Javed of FOP came first in the wheelchair 400m race, Asad of Mardan came second and P.P. Ali Abbas of SD Lahore came first, Moaz of Dir came second, Noor Zaman of Kohat came first in the short race, Abdullah of Peshawar came second and Zainab Noor of FOP came first in the women's 100m wheelchair race.

Laila got gold medal in women standing, Umair of Mardan came first in the men's standing race, Farman of Bajaur came second, Jamal of Mardan came first in the lower race, Fawad of Swabi came second, Farhan of Bannu came first in the Javelin throw and Awal Khan of Peshawar came first.

In the discus throw standings, Adil of Peshawar came first, Mohib of Bajaur came second, Mian Jan of Khyber came first in the standing shot put, Yasin of Sada Dir came second and Gulshan of RCPD came second in the standing powerlifting women's category.

Najma of Abbottabad came second, Zawar Noor of SLF Peshawar came first in men's tug of war, Adnan of Bannu came second, Shahnaz Hassan of SLF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first in women's archery. Zainab Barkat came second, Ayaz Khan of SLF came first in men's archery. Riaz Baloch of Quetta came second in the standing shot put.

Karak came first in men's standing cricket, Peshawar came second, Peshawar came first in deaf cricket, Mardan came second and badminton wheelchair. Ehsan Danish got gold medal and Asadullah of Mardan came second, Sher Ali of Bara, Khyber District came first in the men's brace race, Shahid of Multan came second and Gul Zain of Muridke, Punjab came first in the 100m race.

Jan Mohammad of Bara came second, Tariq Hussain of Khyber came first in powerlifting, Azam of Mardan came second, Tariq Hussain of Khyber came first in bodybuilding, Sabteen of Mardan came second and FOP Peshawar came first in women's wheelchair cricket. SLF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came second, Agoosh Mardan came first in men's wheelchair cricket, Sada Dir came second, KMT came first in standing cricket, Bannu Tiger came second, Abrar of Barah came first in wheelchair javelin throw. Attaullah of Sada-e-Dir Lower came second, Abrar of Bara came first in wheelchair discus throw, Bilal of Dir came second, Jahangir of Quetta came first in wheelchair shot put, Tariq Afridi of integrated districts came second.

In Standing Badminton, Hamza of Mardan came first, Zeeshan of Islamabad came second, Osama and Ijaz of Islamabad came first in Badminton Doubles, Bilal and Shahid came second, Badminton Wheelchair came first in Women's Doubles and Anam came first, Ibsan and Javed came second.

In Wheelchair Women cricket, Peshawar came first, Abbottabad came second, Asif of Mardan came first in Badminton crutches, Umair came second, Mustafa of PSRD Lahore came first in Powerlifting Junior, Ehtesham of SPFF Punjab came second. Abdullah Jan of ARPD Peshawar won first place in table tennis standing men's lower, Shams second in SLF, Hamza of Mardan first in table tennis standing upper, Asif Akbar of Peshawar second in table tennis wheelchair. Mudassar of Lahore came first, Altaf of FOP Peshawar came second, Ehsan Danish of PCP Peshawar came first, Khabeeb of ARPD Peshawar came second and Zainab Barkat of Peshawar came second in table wheelchair women. Rana Gul of Charsadda came second, Raheel and Khalid of Bose Wheelchair Men SLF Peshawar came first, Dawood and Sher Alam of Quetta came second. In Standing, Zawar Noor of Peshawar came first, Izhar second, Peshawar first in visual cricket, Islamabad second, FOP Peshawar first.

In basketball wheelchair, Aghosh Mardan second, FOP Peshawar in tennis wheelchair. Altaf and Irfan came first, Sana and Javed of PCP Peshawar came second, Salman of FOP Peshawar came first. In tennis wheelchair singles, Fazal of Dir Payan came second and Babar of Quetta in woodball wheelchair. Muhammad Qasim came first, Imtiaz of Mardan and Tariq came second, Electric Wheelchair Zagzik Race ZWO Swabi's Sharafat came first and PCP Muhammad Wisal came second.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes.