Athletes of 27th Special National Games carry out solidarity rally

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The athletes of 27th Special National Games which was started here Friday, carried out a rally and expressed solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian aggression against innocent Kashmiris.

PTI MPA Momina Basit led the rally from Kunj football ground to Fawara chowk Abbottabad which was attended by DG sports board KP and athletes of 27th Special National Games.

Speaking on the occasion, Momina Basit said Pakistani government and masses were standing with the people of occupied Kashmir and would continue supporting innocent Kashmiris.

Modi regime made the life of Kashmiris miserable who were facing various problems due to curfew in the occupied valley from last 25 days, she said and termed it state terrorism.

She said Modi government cannot suppress the voice and struggle of innocent Kashmiris through these cruel measures, adding that today millions of people from different walks of life in Pakistan came out to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.