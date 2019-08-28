Athletes of 27th Special National Games to reach Abbottabad

More than 500 special athletes including four members special Japanese team would reach Abbottabad on 29th August to participate in two-day 27th Special National Games to be kicked off here on 30 August at Kunj Football Ground

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :More than 500 special athletes including four members special Japanese team would reach Abbottabad on 29th August to participate in two-day 27th Special National Games to be kicked off here on 30 August at Kunj Football Ground.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan would inaugurate Special National Games and Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani would be chief guest of the event.

500 male female and athletes from KP, Punjab, Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad would participate in 19 different track and field competitions in games including Wheel Chair cricket, Standing Cricket, Badminton, Wheelchair Double Badminton, Standing double badminton, Table Tennis, Single Wheelchair Table tennis, Single Standing Athletics, Power Wheel Chair race, Body Building and Power lifting.

Games would conclud on Saturday. Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani would distribute medals, cash prizes, trophies among winning athletes.