Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

The players have returned the medals as a protest after the cartaker Punjab sports minister failed to fulfill his promises.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) In a major development, the players who showed excellent performance in Punjab Rising Games returned their hard-earned medals to Punjab Caretaker Sports Minister Wahab Riaz for not fulfillig his promises.

The players returned the medals as a protest.

Wahab Riaz had initially promised substantial cash rewards to top performers in the Mega Event, ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 70,000 per month for a year based on their performance. Additionally, a prize of Rs. 2.5 million was announced for each game during the event. However, these pledges remain unfulfilled, leaving the participating athletes disillusioned.

The event has attracted registration from 950 players, representing all divisions of Punjab.

Wahab Riaz had earlier announced a 16-day Mega Event, featuring various sports such as volleyball, hockey, football, badminton, athletics, and table tennis. Commencing on January 18th, the Punjab Rising Games are slated to conclude with the final match on February 2nd.

A video went viral on the social media showing the players icnlduing men and women disappointed, and going to the office of the Punjab Sports board.

The players over promises of the minister reached the relevant office but they could not find any response.