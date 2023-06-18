Athletes training camp starts

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Sports Department is organising a training camp for athletes at the Government Higher Secondary school Chak No 239-RB.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif inaugurated the camp and said that best training would be imparted to the athletes of different games.

She said that the department was regularly arranging training camps for different games so that players could be made familiar to the latest sports trends.

The best coaches were invited in the training camps so that they could enable the youth to participate in the games at different levels, she added.